When: Solanco school board meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented a plan to slowly allow middle school and high school students to fully return to in-person classes.

Why it’s important: The plan will allow students to completely return to school at the beginning of the new year.

Background: The district is in phase two of its reopening plan. Currently, middle school and high school students are in school twice a week. The district’s goal is to expand the reopening process.

Middle School: Sixth-graders who are currently in hybrid learning will return to school four days a week beginning on Nov. 16. Seventh-graders will follow, returning to four days a week on Dec. 1. Eighth-graders will return to four days a week on Dec. 4. The goal is to have all students back to five days a week beginning Jan. 4.

High School: Ninth-graders will return four days a week on Nov. 16 followed by 10th-graders on Dec 2. Students in grades 11 and 12 will return to four days a week on Dec. 21. On Jan. 4, every grade will be in school five days a week.

Protocol: The protocol will continue to maximize social distancing as well as giving the choice for students who are quarantined to learn remotely with their classes if they are able.

What’s next: The goal is for schools to be completely reopened by January. The district will modify these plans if needed.