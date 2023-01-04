When: Solanco school board meeting, Jan. 2

What happened: The board approved an “opt out” resolution limiting any tax increase in the coming year to no more than 4.7%.

Background: The state’s Act 1 index puts an upper limit on the tax increase a school board can impose each year. If a district does not agree to this limit by passing an opt-out resolution, the budget approval process must be accelerated to allow time for a voter referendum.

Why it’s important: By passing the opt-out resolution, the budget approval process can continue at a slower rate with final approval in June.

Quotable: “I do not feel a need for us to increase our millage rate to 4.7%. We did increase it last year by 4%,” district Business Manager Sandy Tucker said.

The cost: The current real estate tax for the Solanco School District is 11.7977 mills, An increase of the maximum 4.7% would add 0.5544 mills for a total of 12.3521 mills. For the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 their tax bill could increase by $55.44, going from the current $1,179.77 to a maximum of $1,235.21.

What happens next: The opt-out resolution does not commit the district to increasing taxes by the full Act 1 index maximum. The board can choose a lower rate increase or no tax increase.