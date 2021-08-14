When: Solanco School District board meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss presented information on Solanco’s plan to implement a layered COVID-19 prevention strategy based on local conditions and case count. Masking will be optional and vaccines will not be required when students return to school on Aug. 30.

Why it matters: With increased local control on COVID-19 policy and mitigation, the district emphasized that the overall well-being of its students is taking priority as they make decisions about reopening. The district plans to weigh the effects of COVID-19 precautions and mitigation strategies against the developmental impacts on student well-being and mental health.

Quotable: “We are trying to make sure school is safe,” Bliss said. “(We are) trying to make our best decision based on the information that we have. That’s what we’ve tried to do from day one.”

What’s next: Bliss emphasized that as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revises its policy, the district also will revise its plans based on updated recommendations and guidance. The district is awaiting more information from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding quarantine policies, masking policies for student transportation and details on voluntary COVID-19 testing that may be made available to students.

Other business: Bliss expressed concerns about having an adequate number of substitute teachers to support the district moving forward. The district has several vacant faculty and substitute teacher positions as teacher certification rates drop in Pennsylvania.