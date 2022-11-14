When: Solanco school board meeting, Nov. 7.

What happened: The board approved an agreement with Susquehanna Service Dogs to provide up to four facility dogs for the district.

Background: Facility dogs are being used in a number of surrounding school districts. Dogs have been shown to have a calming effect for students. Each dog will be partnered with a trained staff member who will take the dog home with them when it is not at school.

Why it’s important: The facility dogs will be primarily targeted at special education classrooms, but while they are on campus they could be used elsewhere if needed.

What happens next: Identifying and training the dogs and handlers could be a long process. The priority for placing service dogs will be at Providence Elementary, Quarryville Elementary, Swift/Clermont campus, and the high school, in that order.

Other happenings: A proposal to contract with an outside firm to provide two school psychologists was removed from the agenda pending additional information. One current staff member has indicated he will be resigning this fall and another will soon be going on maternity leave.