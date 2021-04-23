When: Board meeting held virtually via Zoom and YouTube, April 19.

What happened: After a detailed budget presentation by district business manager Sandy Tucker, the board approved the preliminary budget for advertisement including a 3.5% tax increase. If approved, this will bring the millage rate to 11.344 mills.

The cost: For a property with an assessed value of $100,000, the tax increase would be $38.36.

Background: The district raised taxes by 1.25% last year, less than was allowed by the state’s Act 1 index, in consideration of financial hardships during the pandemic. During the current school year, the district received a total of $2.35 million in grant money, which was used mostly for technology and cleaning. Solanco is expected to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal grant funds of $6.9 million to be used by Sept. 30, 2023, and a total of $13.9 to be spent by the end of September 2024. The district is trying to concentrate on one-time expenditures rather than items that have a recurring cost.

Quotable: “The challenge is to plan ahead how to use these funds over the next few years,” Tucker said.

Why it’s important: The preliminary budget for 2021-22 shows revenues of $63.4 million, and expenses of $64.7 million for a deficit of $1.3 million.

What happens next: The budget will come up for final approval at the board’s June meeting.