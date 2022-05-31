When: Solanco school board meeting, May 16, in person and livestreamed.

What happened: The board approved a contract with A & M Consulting to provide assistance with directing traffic at Quarryville and Providence elementary schools during drop-off and pickup times.

Background: During the pandemic, increased numbers of parents transporting their children rather than using the school buses resulted in traffic backups and dangerous conditions. Previously, district personnel had been helping with traffic, but under current conditions, people to do the job are hard to find.

Quotable: “The safety of the students and the staff is a major concern,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

The cost: Out of the $87,000 cost in the contract, $50,000 is being covered by a grant.

What happens next: While this addresses the immediate situation, traffic patterns remain something to consider in future planning.

Other happenings: The board also approved the purchase of five welders at a cost of $20,745. The cost is being covered by a grant secured by the AG department teachers. This replaces half of the department’s 10 welders that are growing old and outdated.