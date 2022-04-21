When: Solanco school board meeting, April 4.

What happened: The board voted to approve a resolution calling for charter school funding reform. Board President Craig Chubb said Solanco joins approximately 450 Pennsylvania school districts in signing the resolution.

Background: Created by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, the resolution calls upon the general assembly to revise the existing funding systems for regular and special education to ensure that districts and taxpayers are not overpaying charter schools or reimbursing for costs that these institutions do not incur. The current charter school funding formula was established in 1997 under Pennsylvania’s charter school law and has not been changed since its conception. According to the school boards association, Pennsylvania school districts paid cybercharter schools over $2 billion in 2018-19.

Rising cost for taxpayers: In the current fiscal year to date, Solanco has spent $1.5 million on charter schools, said Sandy Tucker, Solanco’s business manager, after the board meeting. In 2020-21, the district spent $1.35 million; and in 2019-20, the district spent 1.07 million.

Quotable: “We’re not asking (the general assembly) to do away with cybercharter (schools), we’re trying to just make (the funding system) fair and competitive for us,” Chubb said. “Taxpayers should be a little bit furious about the amount of money we’re putting out to cybercharter schools. It’s money that’s being diverted from our own programs.”

Additional business: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Compass Mark for the utilization of the organization’s Support for Students Exposed to Trauma program. The program consists of small group sessions for students at Smith and Swift middle schools and Solanco High School. Students are able to participate in the program by parent request and consent. Superintendent Brian Bliss said the district has partnered with Compass Mark in the past and the organization’s services have proved helpful for students.

What’s next: The next board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 25.