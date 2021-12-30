When: Solanco school board meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: High school Principal Scott Long presented the school’s educational planning guide for the 2022-23 academic year. Long proposed the district establish three additional Advanced Placement courses: art and design, English language and composition and advanced materials processing.

Why it matters: According to Long, by offering additional AP options, college-bound students are able to earn credit toward their degree prior to graduating. Long hopes that by expanding the district’s Advanced Placement options, more students will have access to earning college credit while still enrolled in high school.

What’s next: The board will vote to approve the high school’s educational planning guide at its upcoming agenda meeting Jan. 3.

Additional business: Superintendent Brian Bliss thanked district administration and the community at large for its participation in Solanco’s Angel Tree Project. The project provides holiday gifts for students experiencing homelessness and students in need, determined based on specific program requirements. This year, the district has provided gifts to 106 children, 41 of who are currently experiencing homelessness.

Quotable: “(The Angel Tree Project is) an encapsulation of the caring and support and strength in the community,” Bliss said. “Every year that we do this, we are not struggling to find people to fill that need.”

Next meeting: The next board meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3.