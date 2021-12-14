When: East Drumore Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 2.

What happened: Township supervisors voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to install two school-zone signs along Solanco Road near Solanco High School.

Why it matters: Supervisor Jim Landis, who also serves as township roadmaster, said there were never signs posted on the road. Vice Chair Brett Holzhauer noted the school faces Solanco Road.

District request: Holzhauer said Solanco School District approached the township because the district is not permitted to erect road signs. The township then contacted the state to install the signs because Solanco Road is a state highway.

Black Bear Road bridge: Landis said the township submitted to state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s office a request to add Black Bear Road bridge to a capital funding program. Landis said the project, estimated to cost $800,000, is in the preliminary stage with engineering work.

Business signs: Zoning officer Richard Ryan said within the township, home businesses signs must have a sign permit. He said, “It's worth a phone call before you try to start a business up or place a sign out on up property.” Property owners will be notified by the township of the rule.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold their year-end meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, when the 2022 budget will be approved.