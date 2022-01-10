When: Solanco school board meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: The board voted to approve the educational planning guide for the 2022-23 academic year.

Why it matters: This guide, presented at the Dec. 20 meeting, will establish three additional Advanced Placement courses including art and design, English language and composition, and advanced materials processing, allowing college-bound students to earn credits toward their degree while still enrolled at Solanco High School.

Additional business: The board approved an opt-out resolution, certifying Solanco will not raise 2022-23 real estate taxes beyond the district’s maximum rate set by the state. The Act 1 index for the district is capped at 4%, which the district may levy without an exception from the state Department of Education or voter approval.

Substitute teacher update: The district continues to struggle with finding people to fill its need for certified substitute teachers. District administration is exploring ways to garner interest in these positions, including evaluating its ability to increase compensation. According to Superintendent Brian Bliss, districts across the nation are struggling to find adequate substitute relief.

Quotable: “It’s just very hard to find certified (substitutes). It’s a challenge everybody’s facing, and I do not see a very quick end to that,” Bliss said.

Next meeting: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24.