When: Solanco school board meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: Steven Kutsuflakis and Alex Frank of public accounting firm Barbacane, Thornton & Co. presented the annual audit.

Why it’s important: The auditors gave the district a clean report, showing no significant deficiencies or material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting.

Background: The district is required to undergo a detailed auditing because it receives federal funds.

The cost: Among the information provided the audit shows $7.9 million in federal expenditures. Much of that ties to the district’s increase in instructional spending from $34.9 million to $37 million.

Quotable: “This information is very useful as we plan ahead and look at trending,” district business manager Sandy Tucker said.

Other happenings: The planning guide for the next school year includes new high school offerings in Advanced Placement Art History, Italian 1, Video Game Design, Intro to Film and English for Career Development. A course in Natural Disasters will replace Waters of the World in the science department.