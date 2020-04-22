When: Solanco school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: School board members voted to enter into a one-year contract with Samaritan Counseling Center for the program TeenHope.

Why it’s important: The program would offer screenings to identify students who are struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts. Samaritan will collaborate with school counselors to intervene with psychological support where needed.

Background: A letter will be sent home asking all freshmen to participate. The school district has chosen to offer the program only to freshman because it is the age when high school students face the most transitions. Parents will be able to have their children opt out of the screening or students may opt out on their own.

Funding: The cost is $25 per student. Samaritan Counseling Center will pay the entire fee for the first year. The second year the fee responsibility will be split between them and the school district. After that the school district would be on its own to cover the cost of the program. So far, the school district is only committed to the first year, but if the district decides to continue, school officials will explore potential community support to pay for the program as opposed to using funds directly from the budget.

Graduation: School board members said they would like to have a ceremony for graduating seniors. They are exploring options such as postponing the ceremony until the stay-at-home order is over or holding a virtual ceremony.

What’s next: The school board will continue to discuss options for a graduation ceremony and will share plans with the public as details become available. The next meeting is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. May 4, and it will be held remotely. A link to the meeting will be posted on the district website.