When: Solanco school board meeting, via livestreaming, May 17.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Bliss gave the board an update on how the district is returning to normal as COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed. There will be an in-person graduation June 11, but at this time there are still some restrictions planned.

Background: It appears COVID-19 mitigation measures will no longer be mandated after May 31, but masking will still be required in the schools. Because graduation will be outdoors, by keeping distances between students, seniors will be able to individually walk across the stage to receive their diplomas without masks.

Why its important: The current plan, as announced sets up the stadium with seating in four person pods, and four tickets available per graduate.

What happens next: The limited number of tickets is generating concerns from parents, but Bliss noted that as regulations continue to change, there could be changes prior to graduation.

Quotable: “The guidance we’re receiving keeps modifying. If we can increase capacity we will increase capacity,” Bliss said.

Other happenings: Following the superintendent’s presentation, board members discussed masking and what school might be like in the fall. Just prior to the last board meeting there was a rally against requiring student masks. Masks remain required by the state until at least 70% of all Pennsylvania adults have been fully vaccinated. Board member Justin Kreider asked what will happen if that mark is not reached by the start of school in the fall. He urged people to reach out and let their board members know how they feel on the topic. Bliss is optimistic about the fall. He speculated that even if the vaccination target is not reached, requirements for schools could be modified.