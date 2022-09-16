When: Solanco school board meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Solanco High School Principal Scott Long gave a presentation on the proposed Solanco Career and Technical Academy.

Background: Programs at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center are in such high demand that there is a countywide waiting list this school year of about 200 students. Of that number, 20 to 30 are Solanco students.

Why it’s important: Adding career-based programming at Solanco High School could provide students with options beyond what is currently available on campus. To start, four new career programs would be created in computer science, early childhood, mechanical trade, and engineering/architectural. The classes for these four pathways are already offered at the high school but are not organized into groups that lead to a certification.

What happens next: This year, the district would meet with stakeholders and community business leaders to determine community needs and build connections. The program could start as early as the 2023-24 school year. Students who successfully complete the program would graduate with certification of skills.

Quotable: “I think we have everything we need to get started,” Long said.

The cost: At this point there is no new cost envisioned; however, if the programs prove popular, there could eventually be a need for additional equipment.