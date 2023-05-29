When: School board building committee meeting, May 25.

What happened: The board held an informational committee meeting to discuss the district’s proposed building project plan.

Background: The plan includes new entryways at Bart-Colerain Elementary and Quarryville Elementary to improve security. The plan also includes a new administration building and two turf fields, including one full-size soccer field with lights, fencing and bleachers and a second field hockey-size turf field. Solanco and one other school district in Lancaster County do not have turf fields.

The cost: The project has an estimated cost of $20 million. To finance the project, the board would have two bond issues of $10 million each. Debt service over the 10 years of the bond issues would be $3.25 million per year.

More: HVAC system improvements are already underway in some buildings using money from the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allotment. Rather than address the systems at Providence Elementary, Quarryville Elementary and Swift Middle School at this time, those systems will be scheduled for work in 2028 and 2032. This cut $5 million from the original $25 million project proposal. The board also already approved plans to move forward with a secured entryways at the high school.

Board concerns: Board members are not in full agreement about the project. Three members expressed concerns about the cost of the project — Byron Graybeal, Justin Wimer and Glenn Robinson.

Quotable: “I don’t feel it’s right,” said Robinson. “I don’t believe my constituents want me to vote yes on a project like this.”

What’s next: The committee will make a recommendation to the full board, which will then vote on whether to proceed with planning at an upcoming meeting.