When: Solanco school board meeting, March 20.

What happened: The board approved the first reading of several new and revised policies, most of which impact home-schooled students.

Background: Some of the policies related to home-schooled students are being expanded for clarity, while others are being changed to meet legal requirements. The new policy outlines the hearing process that will be used if policies don’t meet educational standards.

Why it’s important: Home-schooled students have already been able to participate in extracurricular activities. The new policy allows them to participate in co-curricular activities/classes such as band, music or FFA. They may take academic courses if they meet any prerequisites and their class time does not exceed one quarter of the school day. They may also attend the career and technical school classes.

Other happenings: Another new policy addresses homeless students and students in foster care who are undergoing educational instability. The district policy, which follows federal law, is intended to remove obstacles for these students. This includes fees for extracurricular activities or missing records. It creates alternative paths to graduation.

What happens next: The policies will be back before the board next month for a second reading. At that time, any questions from board members can be addressed before the policies come back for final adoption.