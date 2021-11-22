When: Solanco school board meeting, Nov. 15

What happened: The board’s building and grounds committee provided an update on pending capital projects. The total cost of these projects is estimated at $39 million, $28 million of which is expected to fund various mechanical, electrical and plumbing projects across the district.

What’s next: The board is conducting a feasibility study to assess the cost of acquiring a new district administrative office. According to board member Brian Musser, updating the current administrative office would cost the district a substantial amount. The board is exploring the possibility of installing a turf field for field hockey and soccer teams in order to stay current with the standards of play across local districts.

Quotable: “At this time, again, we are in the very, very early stages of this and just really taking a look at our cost,” Musser said regarding the process of acquiring a new administrative office.

Additional business: Superintendent Bliss recognized Justin Kreider and Paul Plechner for their 16 years of service to the board. Both Kreider and Plechner joined the board in 2005.

Next meeting: The board will hold its next meeting 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.