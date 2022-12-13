When: Solanco school board reorganization and regular meeting, Dec. 5

Reorganization: Craig Chubb continues as the board’s president with Brian Musser remaining board vice president.

School district solicitor: The board passed a resolution to continue their relationship with their current attorneys, Kegel, Kelin, & Litts LLP, soon to be Sexton & Stump LLC following an acquisition.

What happened: District Business Manager Sandy Tucker gave a presentation to the board outlining the timeline for creation and approval of the 2023-24 school year budget.

Background: If the district would want to raise taxes beyond the Act 1 Index maximum of 4.7% they would need to place a referendum on the spring ballot. If not, the board must pass and “opt out” resolution in January. This also allows them to extend the time for completing the budget.

Why it’s important: A proposed budget must be adopted by May, with a final budget expected to be approved at the June 5 board meeting.

The cost: If the district chooses to raise taxes by the full 4.7% allowed by the Act 1 index, it would account for additional revenues of $1.3 million.

Quotable: “That may sound like a lot of money but our expenditures are increasing at an even higher rate,” Tucker said.

Other happenings: The board approved bringing in a firm to shred documents on district premises, It was estimated that the district has four to five years’ worth of documents to shred and does not have staff available to catch up.