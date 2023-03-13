When: Solanco school board meeting, March 6.

What happened: The board learned the final costs for the HVAC renovation project at the Bart-Colerain Elementary School came in under budget.

Background: The original cost of the project was bid at $1.327 million for mechanical and $545,000 for electrical for a total of $1.872 million. The mechanical portion of the project has only one change order, but there were contract allowances greater than the increased cost so the portion came in under budget.

Why it’s important: This is one of several building improvement projects being undertaken by the district using Elementary, Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the federal government.

The cost: Even with one change order to the electrical contract adding just under $3,000, the total project was under budget at $1.824 million.

Other happenings: Superintendent Brian Bliss gave a presentation on the Feb. 7 court decision in the case of William Penn School District et al. v. PA Department of Education regarding school funding. The School District of Lancaster was among the plaintiffs in the case. The court found there is a wide achievement gap between low wealth and high wealth districts that is not addressed by the current state funding formula. The remedy to the situation is unspecified and may take a long time to be found. At this point any future impact on the Solanco School District is unknown.

Quotable: “This is a landmark decision but it’s going to take a lot of time as well,” Bliss said.