When: Solanco school board meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: Parents pleaded with the district to re-evaluate its policy on masking and consider requests for medical and religious exemptions. Parents voiced concerns regarding the lack of consistency in the district’s methods of contact tracing, quarantining and discipline when students were not adhering to the masking policy.

Quotable: Board President Paul Plechner opened the meeting by addressing members of the audience saying, “The commonality we have is we agree on local control and mask-optional. The difference is we don’t agree on the approach to make change,” Plechner said.

Citizens Advisory Committee: Vice President Brian Musser questioned district administration on the status of implementing the Citizens Advisory Committee and what the logistical details of the committee would look like. “It’s extremely important we set this foundation to be able to move forward,” Musser said. “I don’t think (masking) is the only mandate we will be facing moving forward.”

Superintendent’s report: Superintendent Brian A. Bliss discussed current challenges facing the district, including staffing and supply shortages. Bliss said there may be an impending teacher and administrative shortage due to lower numbers of teaching certifications being earned at the undergraduate level. Administrators are brainstorming ways to garner interest in district employment and substitute teaching positions. The district is considering the feasibility of increasing salaries for open positions.

What’s next: The board will meet next Nov. 1.