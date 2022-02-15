When: Solanco school board meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: The board approved the purchase of a laser engraving machine for the technology education program at the high school and equipment for a sensory room at Providence Elementary School. The purchases represent a total of nearly $50,000 of investment in student learning.

Why it matters: District administration continues to explore and implement ways to enhance opportunities available to students while they are enrolled in the district. The district hopes to provide innovative approaches to keeping Solanco’s educational offerings competitive amid alternative venues for learning.

Laser engraving machine: According to Assistant Superintendent Robert Dangler, the purchase will further the district’s effort to advance student preparation for those who continue their education at a trade school or work in the trades after graduation. Cost of the machine is $21,472.

Sensory Room: The sensory room at Providence Elementary School will provide a space for students who may require additional support outside of the classroom through special education programming. According to Director of Special Education Christopher Keeler, the sensory room will contain equipment that will evoke a variety of sensory experiences for students, allowing them to fully engage in their education. Equipment includes LED lighting features, bean bag chairs and items that assist with student attention, focus and self-regulation. The sensory room is being paid for through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. Cost of the sensory room equipment is $26,523.

Quotable: When families explore alternative venues for a child to learn due to special education needs, Keeler said during his presentation, they are making decisions about where to send their child for that individualized program. “They see these big exciting rooms. It becomes part of what they believe their student might get somewhere else. This is making us competitive.” board President Craig Chubb responded, “I’m just excited that we’re doing these extra things to help our students. “I’m glad that we’re able to do that and step up and take care of our students.”

Next meeting: The next board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.