When: Solanco school board meeting, May 2.

What happened: A board motion approved the 2022-23 budget for the Lancaster County Academy totaling $435,000.

Background: The Lancaster County Academy serves nine member school districts, which purchase slots for their students to attend. It provides an alternative school structure with self-paced instruction, flexible hours and work-based learning experiences.

Why it’s important: The district typically uses nine to 10 instructional slots each school year.

The cost: Each slot in the coming school year will cost the district $5,245, an increase of 1.9% over the current year.

Retirements: At the beginning of the meeting the board took time to recognize nine retiring staff members who collectively represent 222 years of service to the Solanco School District.

Quotable: “No matter what you do for the district you are part of something greater, your work is meaningful — it has impact,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

Other happenings: The board approved the purchase of a new lathe and mill machine for the tech-ed department. This is the latest purchase in a 9-year initiative to provide the program with equipment comparable to current industrial standards. The board thanked the Musser family for the donation of a new commercial washing machine and propane dryer for the athletic department, and Doug and Charity Grove for a storage shed for the high school football program.