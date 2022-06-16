When: Solanco school board meeting, June 6.

What happened: The board approved the final budget for the 2022-23 school year, along with a 4% tax increase.

Background: The budget shows expenditures of $80.8 million and revenues of just $80 million resulting in a deficit of $806,985. Business Manager Sandy Tucker explained that for the past several years the budget as approved has shown a deficit, but with cautious spending there is normally a positive fund balance at the end of the year. There are still unknown factors including state funding.

Why it’s important: To support the budget the board approved an increase to the tax rate of 4%, the maximum allowed under the state’s Act 1 index assigned to the district. That increases the tax rate by 0.4537 mills, taking the rate from 11.344 mills to 11.7977.

The cost: For a property assessed at $100,000 this is an increase of $45.37, resulting in a total tax bill of $1,179.77. The homestead/farmstead reduction will go up this year, with those who qualify seeing a tax reduction of $99.57.

What happens next: Tax bills will be mailed out July 1.

Other happenings: Superintendent Brian Bliss gave a presentation on the new website being developed for the district. The new site, which should go into effect in time for the new school year, has fewer pages and will be easy to view on a phone as well as a computer screen.

Quotable: “We tried to streamline it as much as possible,” Bliss said.