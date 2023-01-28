When: Solanco school board meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board awarded contracts for upgrades to the HVAC system at Clermont Elementary and Swift Middle School, bringing the project total to $4.2 million.

Background: The upgrades are being made with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding. Late last year the board awarded contracts for the chillers that will be used in the project. The original estimate for the project was $6.5 to $7.5 million.

Why it’s important: This work is part of HVAC improvements being done districtwide.

Cost details: The Lugaila Mechanical bid for the mechanical portion of the work was $3.07 million while Pagoda Electrical Inc. was the low bid for electrical work at $324,000. There are additional costs for the chillers and design work. A construction manager will also be onsite.

What happens next: The project is set to begin at Clermont in April or May and then move on to Swift, with final completion expected in December. After that, HVAC upgrades will be done at Solanco High School.

Other happenings: The board approved Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s 2023-24 budget for which Solanco’s share is $1.2 million. The 16 participating school districts are contributing $15.99 million, a 4.9% increase, toward the total $23.5 million LCCTC budget. Each district in the county served by the technology center pays an amount based on enrollment in LCCTC programs.