When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 1.

What happened: The board agreed to purchase a new districtwide surveillance system after a presentation from Jason Sauders, director of technology.

Background: There are almost 400 cameras in buildings across the district, along with 15 network video recorders processing information. The camera system was installed by Solanco’s IT and maintenance staff at a significant savings. Because of recent changes to federal law, the upgrades and replacement parts to this particular brand are unavailable.

Why it’s important: Sauders warned that the present system could fail at any time.

The cost: Sauders recommends using Open Eye, who would supply the platform with the hardware and software at a one-time cost of $124,776.

Quotable: “We’ve saved a lot of money over the years and have a very robust system,” Superintendent Brian Bliss said.

What happens next: The board authorized the purchase, with installation to take place as soon as the equipment arrives.

Other happenings: The district’s new website was launched the day of the meeting. It is designed to be easier to use and more informative.

Next meeting: The next school board meeting will be held at the Quarryville Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 22.