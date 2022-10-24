When: Solanco school board meeting, Oct. 17.

What happened: The board approved expenditures totaling $2.3 million for upgrades to the HVAC central plant at the high school and Swift Middle School.

Background: The board recently approved purchase of chillers for the buildings’ systems at a cost of $500,000. The new expenditures are $1.6 million for mechanical work and $177,000 for electrical work associated with the project.

Why it’s important: Total HVAC upgrades at the high school and Swift Middle School/Claremont Elementary are expected to cost about $20 million overall.

The cost: Payment for the project is coming primarily from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The district will have to cover some of the costs that exceeds the ESSER funding.

Other happenings: The board approved a resolution to follow the state’s Act 57. The legislation waives interest and penalties on property taxes for those who do not receive a tax bill in the mail. The waiver only applies in the first year of ownership and property owners must provide documentation. The base tax rate must still be paid.