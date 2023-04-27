When: Solanco school board meeting, April 17.

What happened: The board approved the proposed final budget for the 2023-24 school year with a tax increase of 4%.

Background: The board has seen draft versions of the budget at prior meetings. Under the state’s Act 1 index, the board could increase taxes by as much as 4.7%

Why it’s important: The budget shows projected revenues of $82.9 million and expenses of $83.1 million. Officials have factored $200,000 into the budget to cover the deficit. Additions to the budget for the coming year include a new elementary assistant principal and a new autism classroom with one teacher and four aides.

The cost: The proposed tax millage rate of 12.2696 mills is an increase of 4%, or 0.4719 mills. For the owner of a property assessed at $100,000, this translates to a tax increase of $47.19 for the year.

What’s next: The proposed budget will be advertised and available for inspection prior to final adoption at the June 5 meeting.

Other happenings: The board approved an agreement with Caron Treatment Center in the amount of $122,385. The organization supplies Student Assistance Program assessors, who provide support for students with alcohol, tobacco, drug and mental health issues. This year, the district paid $41,560 for one assessor, who works five days a week at the middle and high schools. Next year the program will expand to include two assessors and the elementary schools. State grant funds will cover most of the additional cost.