When: Solanco school board meeting, June 6.

What happened: The board approved the final budget for the 2023-24 school year, showing expenses of $82.9 million, revenues of $82.7 million and a deficit of $200,000. Funding for the budget includes a property tax increase of 4%.

Background: There are no changes from the revenues and expenses shown in the proposed final budget adopted in April. The district routinely budgets a deficit to provide spending flexibility. If necessary, that amount is taken from savings in the fund balance.

Quotable: “We do increase the revenue throughout the year, or we will reduce expenditures to make sure we do not end the year in the red,” said Sandy Tucker, business manager.

More: The property tax increase is less than the 4.7% maximum that would be allowed under the state’s Act 1 index.

The cost: The property tax rate will be 12.2696 mills, an increase of 0.4719 mills over the present rate of 11.7977. For the resident with property assessed at $100,000, this translates to a tax increase of $47.19. For those who qualify for a homestead/farmstead tax credit, this year’s reduction is $100.72.

What’s next: Tax bills will be printed and mailed July 1.

Construction vote: A resolution outlining future construction projects in the district was approved on a 6 to 3 vote with Byron Graybeal, Justin Wimer and Glenn Robinson opposed. The plan covers reconstruction of entrances at Bart-Colerain Elementary, Quarryville Elementary and the high school for increased security. Also included is construction of a new administration building and two new turf fields.