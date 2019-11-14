When: School board meeting, Nov. 4.
What happened: The board approved the disposal of obsolete and surplus equipment not sold during the recent silent auction and community sale.
Timeline: The silent auction took place Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Unsold items were included in the community warehouse sale on Oct. 19. The $1,652 raised from the auction and community sale will be used for operations.
What’s next: Leftover equipment includes tables, chairs, student desks and a van. The van will be sold to a salvage yard, while other items will be donated to Habitat for Humanity. The remainder of unusable items will be disposed as waste by the end of the year.
School construction update: The activities building at Solanco High School will be ready for use within a month. Clermont Middle School’s gymnasium is expected to be completed in mid-December.