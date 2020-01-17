When: School board meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: The board approved a curriculum guide in which high school students will have the opportunity to take new courses in robotics, computer coding and advanced placement music theory next year.
Academic planning: School counselors will set up meetings with students in February to discuss the planning process for course enrollment. Parents will be encouraged to review course information on PowerSchool, an education technology program.
Courses: The district is offering advanced and make-up courses. The school principal and counselor must approve remedial courses. There will also be an option to retake a course to pursue a better grade. In these cases, both grades will appear on their transcript.
Field experiences: Seniors have the option of taking part of an internship program involving on-site observations of businesses and professional organizations. They can also take part in a work-study program for part of the day as long as they are on track to graduate and all their credits are satisfied by the end of the second semester. Seniors also have the option of taking part in a dual-enrollment program in which they can take courses at Millersville University or HACC, resulting in early completion. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required to apply.