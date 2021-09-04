College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Slippery Rock University. They are listed with their hometowns. Bainbridge — Micah Garber. Columbia — Rachel Male. Denver — Abigail Metcalf, Julia Snader, Julia Winters. Elizabethtown — Devyn Clair, Elise Forry, Abigail Thomas. Ephrata — Aubree High, Emily Pauley, Todd Swinko, Jordan Welsh. Lancaster — Andrew Butler, Ilisa Chasser, Dean Chasser, Riley Goerner, Bethany Joyce, Clare Kennedy, Long Lu. Landisville — Karli Kiehl. Lititz — Alexandra Geib, Amelia Risser. Marietta — Olivia Umholtz. Mohnton — Kayla DelVecchio, Tswjhwm Lo. Mountville — Nicole Katelan. Oxford — Samantha Loftus, Emily Macintyre. Strasburg — Ryan Walton.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.