When: Upper Leacock Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: There will be no change in the line-up of township supervisors in 2023. Chairman Ron Simmons and vice chair Hal Leaman were reelected to their leadership posts, while Nelson Bard continues serving on the board. Simmons’ term expires Dec. 31, 2025, Leaman’s on Dec. 31, 2028, and Bard’s on Dec. 31, 2023.

Administrative chief: Michael Morris will continue as township manager, secretary and treasurer, and Right-to-Know officer.

Contractors: Appel & Yost was reappointed as township solicitor, Rettew Associates as township engineering firm, Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering as sewage enforcement officer and Lisa Boyd as zoning officer and building code official.

Municibid: Morris reported the township sold its 2003 Sterling Acterra hydro excavator for $28,302 through the Municibid local government online auction instead of trading it in when they purchased a new hydro excavator.

Quotable: “We would only have got $10,000 as a trade-in, so this tells you it’s a good system,” Morris said.

Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month in the township building, 161 Newport Road, Leola, unless otherwise advertised. The board meets again Jan. 19.