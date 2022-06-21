Lancaster-based Silantra is opening its second location in the West Manchester Town Center in York County.

Co-owner Sam Guo described the restaurant’s food as “Panda Express mixed with Chipotle,” adding that customers can expect a fresh take on a casual Asian restaurant with fast service that’s unique to central Pennsylvania.

The York County location will open its doors at 310 Town Center Drive on July 16. The Lancaster city Silantra opened in 2015 and is at 101 E. King Street.

“We're super excited to meet the community and hopefully, you know, they will have an open mind to try out something different with our food,” said Sam Guo, co-owner of Silantra.

The decision to open a location at West Manchester Town Center came because Guo sees the center as an up-and-coming draw for shoppers that will drive customers into his business. Guo added that the food will be the same as its Lancaster location, but the aesthetic of the York County location will be more modern.

The opening day celebration is from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant will feature live music and merchandise giveaways, such as shirts, stickers and tote bags.