When: Conestoga Township board of supervisors meeting, May 2.

What happened: Township resident Joe Devoy said a campaign to shut down his business has escalated into harassment, fraud and threats.

Background: At the March supervisors meeting, township resident and supervisor candidate Jeremy Eshleman, accused Devoy, the founder and former owner of the Tellus360 night club in Lancaster and owner of Sickman’s Mill, of creating nuisance issues at the tubing site, which now includes a bar.

Rising tensions: Since the April meeting when he addressed complaints made against him at the March meeting, Devoy said attacks against him and his business have escalated. He cited one example of an individual claiming to be his accountant who fraudulently contacted the sewage company asking how many times his septic system has been pumped out.

Quotable: “So far, the state police, the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), Conestoga’s zoning representative, Conestoga’s sewer enforcement officer, LNP, Lancaster County treasurer, the township supervisors and our neighbors have all been contacted in an effort to close Sickman’s Mill,” Devoy said.

Threatening email: Devoy went on record with a “cowardly email from a fake email address” he said came from a group called A Different Breed. That group, he said, threatened to “dismantle Sickman’s Mill piece-by-piece, bit-by-bit.” The email, he continued, complained about “bus loads of riffraff from the city” and “hooligans leaving trash and garbage along our farmland area.” Devoy said the email concluded with an ultimatum to change his business's ethics and to cater to “better quality people.”

Supervisor comments: Supervisor Robert Hershey, who owns the horror attraction Jason’s Woods, said his business, which has been in the township since 1986 and is located near Sickman's Mill, received a similar letter from the same group that sent the email to Devoy. The letter “went on and on about us wrecking the township,” Hershey said. Supervisor John Berry, who has been working with the township’s zoning firm and solicitor regarding issues with Devoy’s business, apologized to Devoy for what he has had to deal with.

Concerns about changes to the board: Devoy singled out Eshleman as having a vendetta against Sickman’s Mill. Eshleman has shown through his actions and phone calls as having “a clear agenda of wanting the mill closed,” he said. Devoy wanted it on the record that Eshleman, who is running unopposed for a six-year seat on the board, should remove himself from decisions about Sickman’s Mill if elected.

Zoning issues: Berry said he has been looking into zoning complaints made by Eshleman related to Sickman’s Mill’s operations by diving into decades of township records and newspaper archives. Devoy failed to obtain permission from the zoning hearing board regarding certain operations, but prior owners of the mill failed to obtain similar permissions, Berry said. Devoy, whose business operations are permitted by zoning right with special exceptions within the river conservation district, has been working with the township to address the issues. Berry said the supervisors were not looking to shut down Devoy’s business. The zoning hearing board cannot shut down the business either, but it can implement restrictions under township ordinances, such as limiting hours of operations and setting noise limits, he said.