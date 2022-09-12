Police found a bullet and several spent casings after a Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fire after a football game Friday night near the Lebanon School District Stadium.

The officer reported hearing the shots just before 10 p.m. Friday, Lebanon city police said in a release. The football game between Lebanon and Ephrata ended about 15 minutes before the shots rang out.

City police, district staff and school police officers worked to have the remaining attendees leave the stadium.

"With the cooperation of the teams and remaining fans, everyone methodically exited the stadium without further incident," police said in the release. "No one was injured at the stadium during this incident."

At around 10:35, players on both teams were loaded on buses and left the premises. Then the rest of us were able to head home. https://t.co/Cw99OO2siu — Mike Gross (@MikeGrossLNP) September 10, 2022

Officers searched the area of the 300 block of New Street between Church and Lehman streets and found one bullet and seven spent casings, police said. That area is about a block and a half east of the stadium. Police also noted there is no clear line of sight to the stadium from the area, and that no evidence to suggest the game or attendees were targets.

Police also said there were no reports of gunshots before the incident. No vehicles or buildings were hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.