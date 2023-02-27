When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Supervisors voted to send a draft zoning text amendment on short-term vacation rentals to Ephrata Township and Lancaster County planning commissions to review.

Why it matters: The potential amendment would affect properties listed on Airbnb and Vrbo. Discussions on amending the short-term rental ordinance originated from a Dec. 20 zoning hearing where 30 residents from Meadow Creek Estates spoke against a town home to be converted into a short-term rental. Ephrata Township currently allows short-term rentals with a special exception granted by the township Zoning Hearing Board in all zoning districts. However, a short-term rental cannot be in an accessory building such as a barn or a garage.

Setbacks: Last month, township officials discussed limiting short-term rentals to only the low-density residential and agricultural zoning districts. Setbacks within those two districts were discussed. The draft amendment includes a setback of at least 200 feet from any other residential dwelling not located on the same property as the short-term rental within the low-density district, while there will be no setback for short-term rental properties in the agricultural district.

Quotable: “I think it’s something we should get on because of our situation in the high-density and medium-density (residential zoning districts),” board Chair Clark Stauffer said.

What’s next: The board of supervisors will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. March 7.