When: Council meeting, Oct. 28.
What happened: A lawyer representing The Shopping News, a free weekly publication distributed to nonsubscribers, explained why her client feels a proposed ordinance targets this publication and restricts free speech. Council took no action on the proposed ordinance.
Background: The borough proposed an ordinance that requires a receptacle for delivery or some sort of window sticker to indicate a resident wants to receive a weekly handbill. The borough is of the legal opinion that newspapers have paid subscribers. The borough contends The Shopping News, published by Ephrata-based Hocking Printing Co. Inc., is an unsolicited handbill.
Publisher’s argument: Sherry Brown, an attorney from Siana Bellwoar, Chester Springs, said newspapers are defined broadly by law and The Shopping News is recognized as a newspaper. She said it covers news from schools and community events, for example, the Denver Fair. She cited constitutional rights protected by the First Amendment, which deals with freedom of speech, or of the press. Should council move forward with this ordinance, anyone — not just The Shopping News — could file a lawsuit, Brown said. She stressed the best resolution is to work with one another.
Borough rationale: Council brought up instances when residents repeatedly requested no delivery, and the request wasn’t honored. If a home is vacant, like the property next door to the borough hall, delivery never stops. Borough Manager Mike Hession said he went next door and picked up a pile of nine different editions of The Shopping News. Officials cited instances of papers thrown into gutters, streets and intersections instead of on a property. Council President Blake Daub and Hession said since 2014 residents said they have tried to work with this publication and have not seen any results.
Publisher offers solutions: Julie Hocking and Harold Wenger of The Shopping News expressed their willingness to work with borough officials on the issues mentioned. They offered considerations such as hiring additional personnel to work with delivery drivers and ceasing delivery to vacant properties.
What’s next: The proposed ordinance will be either a discussion item or an action item on the Nov. 11 meeting agenda, Hession said after the meeting.
In other business: Council adopted a resolution supporting the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. The resolution requests county commissioners continue the initiative in 2020 and beyond by fully funding the program in a sustainable manner.
Junior council member: Cocalico High School junior Sara R. Adkins took the oath of office for junior council member, a position with a voice but no vote on council business.