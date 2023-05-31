Police in Lebanon are investigating a shooting that left three dead and one injured Tuesday.

Officers were called to North Cherry and Garrett streets in Lebanon city around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered four people with gunshot wounds, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two were taken to area hospitals where they later died from their injuries.

The fourth victim was taken to a Dauphin County medical facility where they underwent surgery are recovering. The condition of the fourth victim has not been made public as of Wednesday morning.

Police said that the victims' identities will be released at a later time.

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-6611.