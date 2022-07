College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated recently from Shippensburg University in May 2022. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Akron — Santiago Serrano, Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude.

Bird-in-Hand — Kyle Lapp, Bachelor of Science in business administration management information systems.

Columbia — Jordan Herchelroath, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood elementary Pre-K-4, cum laude; Lauren Loperfido, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, cum laude.

Denver — Sydney Costanza, Bachelor of Arts in communication journalism; Stacey Horning, Bachelor of Science in biology; Cassidy Reel, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood elementary Pre-K-4, summa cum laude.

Elizabethtown — Amity Brown, Bachelor of Science in software engineering; Marissa Cikovic, Master of Social Work, summa cum laude; Kaitlyn Hoerner, Bachelor of Science in biology; Daley Maghan, Bachelor of Science in business administration management information systems; Lily Oltmans, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering, magna cum laude; David Shank, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Ephrata — Sydney Morgan, Bachelor of Science in biology, summa cum laude.

Honey Brook — Joshua Bream, Master of Science in counseling, summa cum laude; Nathaniel Bream, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Deanna Coleman, Bachelor of Science in biology; Andrew Stoltzfus, Bachelor of Science in business administration finance, magna cum laude.

Lancaster — Tosha Ali, Master of Education in curriculum and instruction, summa cum laude; Aliyah Bair, Bachelor of Arts in political science, cum laude; Brooke Bingham, Bachelor of Social Work; Destiny Danz, Bachelor of Arts in communication journalism; Alyssa Konas, Master of Science in administration of juvenile justice; Lauren Mills, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Jason Rice, Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing; Chase Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in exercise science; Gitana Torres, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Matthew Wetzel, Bachelor of Science in business administration accounting, cum laude; Zachary Wilson, Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing, cum laude; Danielle Witmer, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.

Lincoln University — Harmon Wayland, Bachelor of Science in biology.

Lititz — Justin Byler, Bachelor of Science in business administration finance; Joel Gingrich, Bachelor of Science in software engineering, cum laude; Ashley Herr, Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood elementary Pre-K-4, magna cum laude; Emily Kurtz, Bachelor of Arts in human communication studies; Jason Litofsky, Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing; Hannah McKennon, Bachelor of Arts in psychology; Olivia Orndorff, Bachelor of Social Work.

Manheim — Gregory Difrancesco, Bachelor of Science in business administration finance.

Marietta — Sahara McGrath, Master of Social Work.

Maytown — Liam Hershey, Bachelor of Science in business administration accounting.

Middletown — Trey Lebo, Bachelor of Science in business administration management; Trystan Osifat, Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing; Keysla Rodriguez, Master of Science in administration of juvenile justice, magna cum laude; Brandon Shrawder, Master of Social Work; Madison Sweigert, Bachelor of Science in business administration supply chain management; Laron Woody, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Millersville — Edward Schick, Master of Science in geoenvironmental studies, magna cum laude; Meghan Sedner, Master of Science in applied psychology, magna cum laude.

Mohnton — Sydney Kunkel, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, summa cum laude; Emily McNamee, Bachelor of Arts in human communication studies; Trevor Woolwine, Bachelor of Science in mathematics, summa cum laude.

Mount Joy — Brooks Bear, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, cum laude; Roberto Bustamante, Bachelor of Science in business administration management; Donald Fuhrman, Bachelor of Arts in communication journalism; Taylor Hauck, Bachelor of Science in business administration marketing, magna cum laude; Brittany Mahtook, Master of Business Administration, summa cum laude; Cory Peck, Bachelor of Science in business administration supply chain management, cum laude.

New Holland — Kyle Willwerth, Bachelor of Science in business administration management, magna cum laude.

Oxford — Parker Saltysiak, Bachelor of Science in business administration entrepreneurship.

Ronks — Jordan Yoder, Master of Business Administration, magna cum laude.

Willow Street — Alina Rutherford, Bachelor of Arts in international studies, magna cum laude.

Wrightsville — Seth Anderson, Bachelor of Science in education mid level/elementary: grades 4-8, cum laude; McKenna Keller, Bachelor of Science in business administration finance, summa cum laude.

