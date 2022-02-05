Graduates and awards logo

Dean’s list

 

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shippensburg University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Brownstown — Ashley Fidler.

Denver — Cassidy Reel.

Elizabethtown — Scott Bucher, Sierra Miller, Lily Oltmans.

Ephrata — Bryce Musser, Sophia Stauffer.

Lancaster — Brett Benjamin, Destiny Danz, Ally D’Ercole, Elizabeth Gics, Jacob Kaplan, Brittany Lee, Kayla Mills, Alexis Mosso, Gitana Torres, Zachary Wilson, Kendall Winters.

Landisville — Abigail Bleacher, Riley Good, Adam Haertter, Ryan Pearson.

Lititz — Joel Gingrich, Leah Graybill, Ashley Herr, Adrienne McGarrigle, Bryan Rottkamp, Alexander Sprague.

Manheim — Maya Bennett, Andrew Donmoyer.

Mohnton — Nathan Harding, Sydney Kunkel, Joseph Royle, Trevor Woolwine.

Mount Joy — Brooks Bear, Amanda Fry, Rachel Fuhrman.

New Holland — Kyle Willwerth.

Newmanstown — Jacob Hitz.

Oxford — Ekaterina Hampton, Caleb Smith.

Strasburg — ElliAnn Strauss.

Willow Street — Jenna Bailey, Alina Rutherford, Lexington Wagner.

