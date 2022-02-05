College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shippensburg University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Brownstown — Ashley Fidler.

Denver — Cassidy Reel.

Elizabethtown — Scott Bucher, Sierra Miller, Lily Oltmans.

Ephrata — Bryce Musser, Sophia Stauffer.

Lancaster — Brett Benjamin, Destiny Danz, Ally D’Ercole, Elizabeth Gics, Jacob Kaplan, Brittany Lee, Kayla Mills, Alexis Mosso, Gitana Torres, Zachary Wilson, Kendall Winters.

Landisville — Abigail Bleacher, Riley Good, Adam Haertter, Ryan Pearson.

Lititz — Joel Gingrich, Leah Graybill, Ashley Herr, Adrienne McGarrigle, Bryan Rottkamp, Alexander Sprague.

Manheim — Maya Bennett, Andrew Donmoyer.

Mohnton — Nathan Harding, Sydney Kunkel, Joseph Royle, Trevor Woolwine.

Mount Joy — Brooks Bear, Amanda Fry, Rachel Fuhrman.

New Holland — Kyle Willwerth.

Newmanstown — Jacob Hitz.

Oxford — Ekaterina Hampton, Caleb Smith.

Strasburg — ElliAnn Strauss.

Willow Street — Jenna Bailey, Alina Rutherford, Lexington Wagner.

