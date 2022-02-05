College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Shippensburg University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Brownstown — Ashley Fidler.
Denver — Cassidy Reel.
Elizabethtown — Scott Bucher, Sierra Miller, Lily Oltmans.
Ephrata — Bryce Musser, Sophia Stauffer.
Lancaster — Brett Benjamin, Destiny Danz, Ally D’Ercole, Elizabeth Gics, Jacob Kaplan, Brittany Lee, Kayla Mills, Alexis Mosso, Gitana Torres, Zachary Wilson, Kendall Winters.
Landisville — Abigail Bleacher, Riley Good, Adam Haertter, Ryan Pearson.
Lititz — Joel Gingrich, Leah Graybill, Ashley Herr, Adrienne McGarrigle, Bryan Rottkamp, Alexander Sprague.
Manheim — Maya Bennett, Andrew Donmoyer.
Mohnton — Nathan Harding, Sydney Kunkel, Joseph Royle, Trevor Woolwine.
Mount Joy — Brooks Bear, Amanda Fry, Rachel Fuhrman.
New Holland — Kyle Willwerth.
Newmanstown — Jacob Hitz.
Oxford — Ekaterina Hampton, Caleb Smith.
Strasburg — ElliAnn Strauss.
Willow Street — Jenna Bailey, Alina Rutherford, Lexington Wagner.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.