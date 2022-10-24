A service member died in a Fort Indiantown Gap training accident that injured three others Saturday.

The Pennsylvania National Guard announced Monday that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20 of New Castle, died in the accident involving multiple service vehicles, PennLive reports. Shay was an Army petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.

Though details of the crash have not yet been released, three other service members were treated and released at Penn State Hershey Medical Center for for injuries, according to the report.

Shay's death was the first at the Gap since 2003, according to the report.