When: Solanco school board meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: The board voted to bring back a revised version of a program for senior residents to earn money toward their school taxes by working at the schools.

Background: SMILES stands for Senior Mentors In Learning and Education Services. In exchange for 40 hours of work in any of the district schools, qualifying seniors can receive a tax credit voucher. The program is limited to no more than 20 households, but since 2005, the largest number of participants in any year has been nine. Tasks may involve working directly with students; assisting in classrooms, offices and libraries; and handling special assignments around the schools. More information is available at solancosd.org/s-m-i-l-e-s-program. Interested seniors will have to undergo a background check.

Why it’s important: Changes to the program increase the maximum qualifying household income from $25,000 to $30,000.

The cost: Participants will earn the equivalent of $8 per hour to a maximum of 62.5 hours, resulting in a maximum credit of $500. This is up from the previous maximum of $300.

Other happenings: New teachers for 2022-23 were on hand to meet the school board. Distinguished educator awards for the past three years were also presented. Prior year awards were not publicly presented due to COVID-19 restrictions. Distinguished Educators are: 2020 Lindsey Orr and Greg Schmitt; 2021 Erin Byrnes and Kelly Shoemaker; 2022 Emily Miller and Susan Dawson.