When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, June 14.

What happened: Wickersham Elementary School staff and administrators want to stay at Buchanan Elementary for the upcoming school year after learning that Wickersham’s $20 million renovation won’t be finished until February 2023.

Quotable: “If you try a midyear move, it can be disruptive,” said Matt Przywara, the district’s chief financial operations manager. He said Wickersham staff and administrators asked to delay the move during a recent meeting. “We have an opportunity not to move, to let the building really finish and settle,” Przywara told board members.

Problems: The district has to deal with unsuitable soil and delayed equipment, which pushes an original Oct. 28 finish date to Feb. 17, 2023, at the earliest. Construction workers replaced some soil with new fill but are waiting for a $175,000 electrical gear switch. That equipment will allow workers to split electrical voltage to several panels in the school.

Details: John Eck from Fidevia Construction told board members that a Texas company finally has received gears and switches made in Mexico. Square D in Laredo, Texas, promised to deliver the gear switch in about 30-45 days.

New goals: Przywara, who becomes acting superintendent July 5, unveiled five performance objectives for the coming school year, noting that he doesn’t want to change much because the district will soon began searching for a permanent superintendent. In addition, he wants to continue goals interrupted by the pandemic.

Priorities: The acting superintendent, who starts July 5, said he will focus on implementing the district’s new equity policy and equity report card, along with ensuring that students and families are ready for new school attendance zones that start in August.

Safety and learning: Przywara also mentioned keeping schools safe and said he wants to improve student learning by highlighting innovative programs.

Reaction: Several board members asked Przywara to add staffing issues as a major objective.

Quotables: “None of the objectives here seem to reflect the major concern and ongoing crisis that is staffing,” board Member David Parry said, referring to teacher shortages. Another board member, Edie Gallagher, asked Przywara to mention employment goals specifically, while board Member Luis Morales asked for “clearly delineated” language that focuses on hiring and retaining teachers and staff.

Next: The school board will meet at 7 p.m. June 21. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.