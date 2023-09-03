When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Anyone looking for the district’s new superintendent this fall probably should bypass his office because Keith Miles plans to spend most of his time meeting employees, students and community members.

Quotable: “Community engagement has been my biggest area of focus,” Miles told board members. “I’m getting to know as many people as possible.”

Details: The superintendent has met with members of more than 19 community organizations, talked to more than 13 government leaders, and visited at least three faith leaders. In addition, he has attended more than nine community events. Miles also plans to invite local faith leaders to a gathering. “It’s been a busy first six weeks,” said Miles, who started work in July.

More: Establishing and maintaining strong relationships made the list of top three goals Miles started working on before school started Aug. 22-23, he said. In addition, the superintendent wants to deepen his understanding of district strengths and challenges and plan for 2025-26 and beyond.

Staff and student engagement: For instance, Miles will begin “a listening tour” of every district school starting Sept. 21 and finishing in November. These visits will enable Miles “to get the pulse of a building,” he explained. Each stop will include a private meeting with the school’s principal and separate group roundtables with staff members and students.

Also: Miles attended a summer program from nonprofit Advantage Lancaster and a meeting of future educators at Millersville University, both of which included district students. Miles said he talked to teens at a J.P. McCaskey High School summer event.

Quotable: “Our students here in the district seem very empowered to share their voices,” Miles told board members. The superintendent credited a friendly atmosphere at schools, which allows pupils to speak freely. “Students know adults are listening, and that they (adults) care.”

New staff: Board members approved hiring some 23 staff members as teachers, paraeducators, nurses and other personnel.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.