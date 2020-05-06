When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, May 5.

What happened: The board discussed a resolution to continue construction projects at Buchanan Elementary, Lincoln Middle and Reynolds Middle schools once Lancaster County has progressed from red to yellow under the governor’s reopening plan. (All nine members again approved meeting remotely via videoconferencing to practice social distancing.)

Decision: As construction resumes across Pennsylvania, the majority of the board said they were comfortable with crews returning to school job sites if contractors provide the district and their workers with a COVID-19 safety plan.

Quotable: “I think this pandemic is changing the world as we know it,” board member Ramon Escudero said. “If we wait to go back to life as we knew it before, we could be waiting for a couple of years, but we need a comprehensive plan. One that is tailored, and that is based on each of the construction sites.”

Dissent: Members Salina Almanzar and Kareena Rios expressed concern that it was too soon for construction.

Background: Since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, construction has stalled on three school projects. The first is the new 61,000-square-foot Buchanan Elementary School that has an estimated cost of $21.6 million. The $25.5 million Reynolds Middle School project was nearly finished except a 24,000-square-foot play deck providing a recreational area on the second level and covered parking on the ground level. The last is the $30.6 million Lincoln Middle School project, where crews need to demolish the old classroom wing and build a new addition to house the cafeteria, music classrooms and a large-group instruction space.

What’s next: The board could vote on a resolution to resume construction at its next committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 12, in room B123 of the McCaskey East High School building, 1051 Lehigh Ave. The board’s videoconference will be shown on a screen inside the room. If the public wants to avoid social contact, they can watch a livestream on the district website and submit questions in a chat box.

Superintendent: The board went into executive session to begin Superintendent Damaris Rau’s performance evaluation. The district will release the superintendent’s rating and new goals to the public on or before June 30.