When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, April 19.

What happened: The district will hold additional meetings among school staff members, families and principal candidates after four elementary school workers complained in person and one through a letter read at the board meeting concerning the district’s process for hiring principals. All asked administrators to temporarily halt the hiring plan to allow for more teacher involvement.

Background: The district has principal vacancies at Washington, Smith-Wade-El, Wickersham, Ross and King elementary schools. Joseph Torres, a dean at Washington Elementary, said no elementary teachers took part in the committee that vetted candidates, which has been done in prior principal searches. In addition, he said no administrator ever came to campus to discuss the hiring process or answer staff questions.

Quotable: “No teachers from the actual buildings were part of the (search) committee,” Torres told board members. “Each building has a culture and a climate. Buildings deserve to have a representation in the interview process.”

Response: “We are taking additional time in the hiring process to ensure Washington stakeholders are included and to address any concerns from staff and families,” Superintendent Damaris Rau said in an email after the meeting. She explained that the Washington Elementary principal vacancy occurred after the search committee already had started vetting candidates. “No candidate has been approved by the board or assigned to a building at this time.”

More info: Teachers were not included on the search committee because they lack sufficient time to research and interview prospective candidates, Rau wrote. The committee, mostly made up of administrators, does include an English language learner instructional coach, a Washington Elementary office assistant and an administrative assistant to the director of schools.

Quotable: “The district currently has five principal vacancies. This is a very large number and immensely complicates the process,” Rau wrote. “In past searches, to which staff referred during the board meeting, we were better able to involve building-level stakeholders, because we can localize the process for the candidates at one school. With five openings, that is very, very difficult.”

Decision: Board members are slated to vote on new principals in June.

Transition to new schools: Families of 478 current fourth- and seventh-graders must let the district know by June 30 whether their students will stay at their current school or move to a new building after board members voted to change school attendance zones for the 2022-23 academic year.

More info: Administrators said they listened to community feedback to provide a choice for students who might have to attend three different schools within three years. Affected families will receive letters with self-addressed, stamped return envelopes or can fill out a form on the district’s website. Families with children in other grades will have to follow the new attendance zones. “Parents must request continuation at the current school,” explained Drew Schenk, the district’s assistant director of business operations. “We don’t want to make a wrong assumption and split up a family that might have children in different grades.”

Boundary changes: New elementary and middle school attendance zones should balance class sizes and provide a fair distribution of district services.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 3. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.