When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: Superintendent Damaris Rau offered an update on how onsite instruction progresses across the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Impact: So far, 76% of all students are attending in-person instruction. The breakdown is 81% in the elementary schools; 71% in the middle schools; and 69% in the high school campuses. The rest of the students are using Zoom to connect with the classroom.

Attendance: Rau said absenteeism for students who were missing class 10 or more consecutive days has dropped from 344 students to 167 students. She compared the period of Jan. 4 to Feb. 3 and Jan. 25 to Feb. 12, citing the return to onsite instruction as a boon for attendance. But there is still a large number of students missing school. District officials are strategizing methods to rescue them from truancy, she said.

COVID-19: Working with district health officials, the communications team has implemented a COVID-19 dashboard available at the top of the district’s website that provides school-by-school data on how many have been infected and were within 6 feet of others for 15 minutes before the onset of symptoms or testing positive. It also provides a breakdown for all cases whether they were in a remote or onsite location.

Committee: In new business, board members are considering breaking up the committee of the whole meetings into additional specified committees as they have with the policy committee and will continue discussions.

What’s next: The board meeting is at 6:30 p.m. March 2. The public can view the meetings on the district’s website and register to comment.