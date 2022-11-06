When: School District of Lancaster board meeting, Nov. 1.

What happened: The percentage of McCaskey students of color who take advanced courses continues to rise, and that increase should help the district meet a diversity goal by 2025.

Quotable: “We’re excited about what we’re seeing from our students and our faculty,” Justin Reese, McCaskey principal, told board members.

Goal: More than 30% of McCaskey students of color will enroll and successfully complete advanced courses by June 30, 2025, Reese said.

Numbers: For International Baccalaureate classes, this fall brought an additional 145 students, and 47.7% of that increase came from students of color. Advanced Placement courses saw an increase of 101 students this year. Students of color accounted for 43.4% of new enrollment.

CTE: The school’s career and technical education program also experienced a hike. Career and technical education classes grew by 144 new students, and 53.9% of that rise came from students of color, Reese said.

Book program: The district is updating book titles for ninth- and 10th-graders to better teach English/language arts goals and to offer choices that resonate with teens, said Karen Wynn, who directs the district’s instructional programming and professional development. Novels and nonfiction books join regular curriculum.

Quotable: “We want our kids to see themselves in these books,” Wynn said after the meeting. Students, parents, teachers, administrators and two board members made up a curriculum committee that held book club meetings.

Details: The group looked at diversity among book characters and authors, as well as sexual preference, Wynn told board members.

Ninth: Freshmen will continue to read “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros, which can be paired with a new selection, “#NotYourPrincess,” an anthology of voices of Native American women. Ninth graders also will read The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, a Shakespearean play pupils read some years ago. “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee will stay on the list, while the young adult version of ”Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson will be another new offering.

Tenth: The district will test a student favorite called “Station Eleven” in one or two classrooms because administrators worry that the text structure may be too difficult, Wynn said. The fantasy novel, by Emily St. John Mandel, deals with the effects of a flu pandemic.

More info: Students will continue to read the play “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry, “The Kite Runner,” a novel by Khaled Hosseini, and “Night” by Elie Wiesel.

