When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, March 21.

What happened: Board members voted to change how often the district computes class rank. In addition, they updated a policy that now permits students to use electronic devices, such as cell phones, during classes if teachers deem them part of the lesson.

Class rank: Students in grades 9-12 now may look up their class rank daily. This list of computed grade-point averages ranks students from highest to lowest, with advanced classes usually counting more than regular classes. Students whose names appear at the top of a high school’s senior class ranking used to have an easy time earning acceptance to colleges. Apparently, that thinking has changed.

More info: About 63% of the 1,400 colleges that responded to a 2022 U.S. News & World Report survey said they did not consider student’s high school class ranking very important or important.

Quotable: “One thing we learned nationally is that de-emphasizing class rank can help student performance and mental health,” Dave Parry, the board member who chairs the four-person policy committee, said during a phone call after the meeting. Board Vice President Karina Rios and members Ramon Escudero and Jennifer Eaton also serve on the committee.

Changes: Beginning next school year, the district will release class rankings “at key mileposts for the postsecondary transition,” Adam Aurand, district spokesman, said in an email. Noted Parry: “We’re preserving class rank so that students can use it as they need for admissions and scholarships.”

Devices in class: Most school districts used to prohibit students from using cell phones or other digital devices during classes. The School District of Lancaster allows their use during lunch and passing periods.

Details: That rule has changed. Students now may use cell phones and other digital equipment during a lesson with teacher permission.

Quotable: “You want students to use electronic devices in the classroom,” said Parry, who serves as a digital media professor at St. Joseph’s University. “We want student students to learn how to use devices responsibly and effectively.”

More: Teachers still will have control and may tell students to put away their phones or other devices when needed. “The policy does go both ways,” Parry said.

Next: The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.