When: School District of Lancaster school board meeting, June 20.

What happened: Board members unanimously voted to pass the $279 million final budget for 2023-24 that includes a 2.85% property tax hike starting July 1.

Cost to the homeowner: Under the new budget, the millage rate of 23.3531 will rise to 24.01876. People who own property valued at $100,000 will pay an extra $5.55 a month or an additional $66.60 per year. Those with real estate worth the district average of $165,530 will pay an extra $9.18 each month or $110.16 a year. Property valued at $200,000 will see a monthly hike of $11.09 or $133.08 each year, while property worth $300,000 will get a $16.64 monthly increase or $199.68 per year. Those with property assessed at $400,000 will see an increase of $22.19 a month or $266.28 per year.

Leadership change: Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara, who will transition to assistant superintendent July 1, thanked board members, students, employees and the community.

Background: Board members appointed Przywara, the former director of finance and operations, as acting superintendent for one year following the resignation of Damaris Rau in July 2022.

Details: As assistant superintendent, Przywara will earn $215,000 per year, down from the $227,000 he made as acting superintendent but more than the $201,500 he received as finance director.

Quotable: “I stand before you with a deep sense of gratitude and humility as I express my sincere appreciation for the honor and privilege to serve as the acting superintendent of our great school district for the last year,” he read from a prepared statement.

What’s next: Keith Miles Jr., superintendent of Bridgeton Public Schools in Bridgeton, New Jersey, begins a five-year contract as School District of Lancaster superintendent July 1. Przywara, who vied for that job, will start a five-year contract in his new position as well.

Vote delay: Board members postponed until July 6 voting on the compensation and performance agreement for administrators under Leadership Team Lancaster, which represents the district’s non-unionized employees. It was discussed in executive session as a matter relating to labor relations negotiations, Adam Aurand, district spokesperson, wrote in emails dated June 26 and June 28.

Details: The 16-page document outlines the minimum, midpoint and maximum salaries available for a range of positions, such as director of curriculum, instruction and assessment (maximum salary $166,735) to talent specialist (maximum salary $62,400).

Next: The school board will meet at 5 p.m. July 6. The public can view meetings and register to comment on the district website.